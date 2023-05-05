Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Announces — Dividend of $0.10

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous — dividend of $0.02.

Gerdau has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

GGB opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Gerdau by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.67 to $5.71 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

