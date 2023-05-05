Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Announces — Dividend of $0.10

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous — dividend of $0.02.
Gerdau has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.
Gerdau Price Performance
GGB opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Gerdau by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.67 to $5.71 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
About Gerdau
Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.
