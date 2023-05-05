GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at National Bank Financial

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GFL has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday.

