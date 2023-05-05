GICTrade Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,046.74 (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, GICTrade has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $97.83 million and approximately $15,046.74 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.98678469 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $18,123.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

