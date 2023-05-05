Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $20.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.91 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Shares of GLAD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 125,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 123.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

