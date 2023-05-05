Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Glatfelter Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GLT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,213. The firm has a market cap of $155.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Glatfelter has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%.

In other news, SVP Wolfgang Laures purchased 277,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $1,030,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 316,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,632.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,915,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,277,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 785,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,416. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Glatfelter by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 541,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 115.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 6.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

