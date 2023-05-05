Glenview Trust Co Acquires Shares of 274,746 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 274,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,177,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.30. 7,229,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,638,422. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.79, a PEG ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.08.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

