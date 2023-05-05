Glenview Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of STZ stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $222.00. 379,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,252. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.55. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -698.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

