Glenview Trust Co Has $64.29 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.1% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $64,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,575,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $814,843,000 after purchasing an additional 139,826 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 187,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,453,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.4 %

NVDA traded up $9.28 on Friday, hitting $284.90. 21,999,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,021,848. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.57 and its 200-day moving average is $200.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $290.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $703.70 billion, a PE ratio of 158.40, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.