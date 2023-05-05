Glenview Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,925 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.4 %

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.82.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.10 and its 200-day moving average is $231.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

