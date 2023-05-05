Glenview Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.45. 340,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,236. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

