Glenview Trust Co Sells 11,030 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,030 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.69. 6,573,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,203,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.10. The firm has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.