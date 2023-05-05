Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GMRE. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.33.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:GMRE opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $576.10 million, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 420.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after acquiring an additional 56,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,752,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,363,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,784,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after buying an additional 185,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

