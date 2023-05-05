Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Globus Medical updated its FY23 guidance to $2.3 bln EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.30 EPS.
Globus Medical Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of GMED traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,929,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,211. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.
