Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Globus Medical updated its FY23 guidance to $2.3 bln EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.30 EPS.

Globus Medical Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of GMED traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,929,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,211. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Globus Medical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Globus Medical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.