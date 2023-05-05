Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Acquired by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,054 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.72% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $20,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,650,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,516,000 after acquiring an additional 680,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 667,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 116,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,876. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.