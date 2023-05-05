Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.87

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 172196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 209,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 100,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 106.7% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 48,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.