Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,191,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,743 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.70% of Golub Capital BDC worth $15,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,914,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,671,000 after acquiring an additional 214,992 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497,391 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,242,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,515,000 after acquiring an additional 263,572 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 289,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,212,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 97,783 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. 291,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 194.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

