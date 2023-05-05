Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Announces Earnings Results

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.
Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,083,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,929. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.80.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after purchasing an additional 437,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,260,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,213,000 after buying an additional 431,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,586,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,725,000 after buying an additional 275,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after buying an additional 786,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.
