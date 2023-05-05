Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of GT traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. 6,199,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,283,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.80. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

