Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.64

Shares of Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.64 and traded as low as $7.00. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 500 shares.

Gouverneur Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61.

Gouverneur Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gouverneur Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State.

