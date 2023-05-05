GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,633,065 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 1,582,582 shares.The stock last traded at $4.03 and had previously closed at $3.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th.

GrafTech International Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 87.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

