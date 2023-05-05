Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 billion-$10.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.97 billion.
GPK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.27.
Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.79. 1,087,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,289. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 20.00%.
In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,309.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 125.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.
Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.
