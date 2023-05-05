Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 billion-$10.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.97 billion.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.80. 1,146,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,631. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPK. Raymond James lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.27.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,309.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

