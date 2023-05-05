Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GWLIF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC raised shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Shares of GWLIF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.40. 2,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,242. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $28.70.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

