Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $80.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Grid Dynamics updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 20.1 %

NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.03. 2,407,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,999. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $675.71 million, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 74,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $878,178.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,274,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,700,287.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 412.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 446.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.