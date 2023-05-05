Grin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $792,974.52 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0561 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and $792,974.52 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,567.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00298035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012053 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.01 or 0.00534404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00066210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.54 or 0.00404284 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

