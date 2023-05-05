Guggenheim Cuts Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $23.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TVTX has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.46. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 219.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after acquiring an additional 40,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.