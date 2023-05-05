Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $25,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,568 shares of company stock valued at $22,130,076. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $67.75. 2,256,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,942,144. The firm has a market cap of $142.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

