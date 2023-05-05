Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,416,000 after acquiring an additional 227,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,167,702,000 after buying an additional 693,039 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,807,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,044,000 after purchasing an additional 249,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,398,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,217,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,018,000 after buying an additional 179,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MMC traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.91. 189,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,248. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $182.43. The stock has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,040 shares of company stock worth $2,997,571. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

