Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

Eaton Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ETN traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.58. The stock had a trading volume of 387,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,558. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

