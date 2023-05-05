Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.12. The company had a trading volume of 657,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.22 and a 200 day moving average of $276.38. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $322.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

