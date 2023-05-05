Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.63. The company had a trading volume of 195,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,733. The firm has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,790 shares of company stock valued at $37,998,365 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

