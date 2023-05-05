Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $20.86 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $173,738,000 after purchasing an additional 590,013 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LOW traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.37. 514,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,056. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

