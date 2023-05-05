Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 225 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,417 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $49,173,000 after purchasing an additional 105,235 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 147,968 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.41. 3,107,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,434,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $119.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.50. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

