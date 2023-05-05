Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.8% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $43,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 12,671 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,029,761. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $277.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average is $61.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,296 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,171 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

