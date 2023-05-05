Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 967,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.9% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $49,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.33. 4,026,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,509,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

