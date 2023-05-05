Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Trading Down 0.2%

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.00 and last traded at C$4.00. Approximately 11,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 26,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Haivision Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Haivision Systems Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.46. The stock has a market cap of C$115.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Haivision Systems

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. It offers Makito Series, a range of products designs to encode and decode 4K/UHD HEVC and H.264 video formats, and low latency end-to-end streaming over IP suitable for live and interactive video applications; KB Series, a software encoder and transcoder that delivers high-quality video streaming for resolutions up to 4K/UHD; Kraken, a software-based high-low latency tactical live video encoder and transcoder for video streams to traverse different networks and feed enterprise distribution networks; Haivision Media Platform, a software platform provides low latency and live video distribution; Haivision/CineMassive CineNet, a software platform for situational awareness and real-time decision making in mission-critical command and control environments; Haivision Element Management System, a cloud software-based solution which enables the streamlined management and monitoring of geographically distributed edge devices within a single web-based graphical user interface; Haivision SRT Gateway, a hybrid software-based solution for secure routing of live video streams across different types of IP networks; Haivision Hub, a cloud-based service for live and low latency media routing across the Microsoft Azure network; Haivision Connect, a cloud software as a service platform for delivering live and on-demand content to video portals and web sites; Haivision Connect DVR, a cloud-based service that connects multi-site ministries; and SRT Streaming Protocol that optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks.

