Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.00

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 1055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HSBC upgraded Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Halma Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12.
Halma Company Profile
Halma Plc is a holding company which engages in the development, production and sale of hazard and life protection products. It operates through the following segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental and Analysis. The Process Safety segment offers products to protect people and assets at work such as interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; explosion protection and pressure relief systems, and corrosion monitoring products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Halma (HLMAF)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.