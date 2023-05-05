Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.00

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 1055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12.

Halma Plc is a holding company which engages in the development, production and sale of hazard and life protection products. It operates through the following segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental and Analysis. The Process Safety segment offers products to protect people and assets at work such as interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; explosion protection and pressure relief systems, and corrosion monitoring products.

