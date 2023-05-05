Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Hamborner REIT AG (ETR:HAB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as €6.90 ($7.58) and last traded at €6.99 ($7.68). Approximately 52,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 131,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.04 ($7.74).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAB shares. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.99) target price on shares of Hamborner REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($10.99) price objective on shares of Hamborner REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.21. The company has a market cap of $557.23 million and a P/E ratio of 28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

