Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.31-$0.42 EPS.

HBI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. 8,445,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,141,711. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 991.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after buying an additional 3,539,911 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,017 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,663,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

