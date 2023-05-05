Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.31-$0.42 EPS.
Hanesbrands Stock Up 1.4 %
HBI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. 8,445,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,141,711. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 991.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after buying an additional 3,539,911 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,017 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,663,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.
