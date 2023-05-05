Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.05)-$(0.00) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.31-$0.42 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,454,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,141,235. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.72. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

