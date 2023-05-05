Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HAFC opened at $14.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $429.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 286,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 133,880 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $853,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,244,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.