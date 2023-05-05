Harold S. Edwards Sells 1,000 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 1,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $16,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Limoneira Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $297.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.66. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 151.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

