Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.09)-($0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.07). Harsco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.33–$0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSC. TheStreet upgraded Harsco from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harsco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.83.

HSC stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,432. Harsco has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $727.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.06.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.93 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. Harsco’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 6.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 695,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 262,449 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Harsco by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 26,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Harsco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 232,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

