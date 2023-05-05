Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.54. 76 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,409 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (HFGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an active, non-transparent fund that invests in large-cap stocks that are perceived to exhibit long-term growth potential. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. HFGO was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

