Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.77

Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.77 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.57 ($0.02). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02), with a volume of 176,456 shares.

Haydale Graphene Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.77. The company has a market cap of £11.79 million, a PE ratio of -148.90 and a beta of 1.70.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers and other nanomaterials; and installed SiC.

