Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hayward had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hayward updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HAYW traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. 1,501,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,880. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.95. Hayward has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

HAYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

In other Hayward news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $84,412.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $17,878,118.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,744,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,099,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $84,412.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,213,144 shares of company stock worth $83,095,125. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth $11,784,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Hayward by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hayward by 417.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 259,877 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

