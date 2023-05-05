HC Wainwright Trims Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Target Price to $5.50

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.
EQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Equillium Stock Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:EQ opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.20. Equillium has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.
Equillium Company Profile
Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.
