Head to Head Contrast: Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) versus DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ – Get Rating) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Valeritas and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeritas N/A N/A N/A DexCom 9.68% 18.29% 7.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Valeritas and DexCom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeritas 0 0 0 0 N/A DexCom 0 2 10 1 2.92

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DexCom has a consensus target price of $126.81, suggesting a potential upside of 8.00%. Given DexCom’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DexCom is more favorable than Valeritas.

94.0% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Valeritas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of DexCom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valeritas and DexCom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeritas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DexCom $2.91 billion 15.64 $341.20 million $0.70 167.75

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Valeritas.

Summary

DexCom beats Valeritas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valeritas

(Get Rating)

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F. Burd on May 1, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

