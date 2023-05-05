Head to Head Survey: ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) versus Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT)

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) and Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ATIF and Avalon GloboCare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get ATIF alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF $3.34 million 4.76 -$2.91 million N/A N/A Avalon GloboCare $1.20 million 16.15 -$11.93 million ($1.30) -1.47

This table compares ATIF and Avalon GloboCare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ATIF has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon GloboCare.

Profitability

This table compares ATIF and Avalon GloboCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF N/A N/A N/A Avalon GloboCare -992.68% -516.69% -80.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of ATIF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of ATIF shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ATIF has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ATIF beats Avalon GloboCare on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATIF

(Get Rating)

ATIF Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial consulting services. It operates through Consulting Service Business. The company was founded on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Avalon GloboCare

(Get Rating)

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immune effector cell therapy and laboratory services. It operates through the Real Property Operating and Medical Related Consulting Services segments. The Real Property Operating segment includes property management fees, property insurance, real estate taxes, depreciation, repairs and maintenance fees, utilities and other expenses related to rental properties. The Medical Related Consulting segment relates to labor and related benefits, travel expenses, and related to consulting services. The company was founded on July 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.