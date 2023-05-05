Head-To-Head Survey: UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) & Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT)

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) and Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.9% of UroGen Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Purple Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of UroGen Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Purple Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UroGen Pharma and Purple Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma -169.62% N/A -75.81% Purple Biotech N/A -39.60% -35.00%

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

UroGen Pharma has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Purple Biotech has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares UroGen Pharma and Purple Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma $64.36 million 4.23 -$109.78 million ($4.78) -2.51 Purple Biotech $1.00 million 36.78 -$21.67 million ($1.21) -1.64

Purple Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UroGen Pharma. UroGen Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Purple Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for UroGen Pharma and Purple Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma 0 1 1 0 2.50 Purple Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00

UroGen Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.66%. Purple Biotech has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 352.26%. Given Purple Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Purple Biotech is more favorable than UroGen Pharma.

Summary

Purple Biotech beats UroGen Pharma on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers. It also focuses on developing RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release and hydrogel-based platform technology. The company was founded by Asher Holzer in 2004 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in drug development. It operates through two segments: Oncology, and Pain & Hypertension. The Oncology segment includes NT219, a therapeutic candidate which is a small molecule that targets two signal transduction pathways which are involved in the development of cancer drug resistance mechanisms, and which is currently in the late pre-clinical stage of development. The Pain & Hypertension segment includes Consensi, a combination drug for the simultaneous treatment of two clinical conditions, pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension (high blood pressure), which can be pre-existing or caused by the treatment for osteoarthritis. The company was founded by John Paul Waymack on August 12, 1968 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

